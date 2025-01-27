Kate Middleton visits Holocaust survivors in 1st official appearance after announcing cancer remission

Kate Middleton made a last-minute appearance at a special ceremony commemorating Holocaust Memorial Day.

She appeared at the event alongside her husband, Prince William, who gave a speech at the ceremony honoring the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

While there, the couple met with survivors of the Holocaust and posed for photos with them, in addition to hearing their stories and spending time with them.

"Marking Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau," the couple captioned an Instagram post they shared featuring photos from the ceremony. "Today we remember the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust, victims of Nazi persecution, as well as the victims of more recent genocides, including Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur."

Royal editor of The Sun, Matt Wilkinson, shared on X that at the event, Middleton was heard saying, "It’s good to be able to be here."

The event also included a candle lighting ceremony to honor the lives of the 6 million Jewish people who were killed during the Holocaust by the Nazi regime.

This marks the Princess of Wales' first appearance at a public event since announcing she is in remission from cancer. Middleton originally announced in March 2024 she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of the disease.

Following her completion of treatment in September, Middleton attended the Christmas service at Sandringham along with the rest of the royal family, where she spoke with a healthcare worker, identified by the New York Post as Rachel Anvil of Cambridge’s Royal Papworth Hospital, telling her, "The amount of people who have written this year is extraordinary, and I think cancer just really does resonate with so many families."

The royal couple have attended the memorial event in the past, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Auschwitz-Birkenau liberation in January 2020, when Middleton debuted portraits of two survivors and their families she photographed.

Their attendance at the event comes just a few days after British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that she and Prince William are going to be placing a greater focus on their royal duties.

