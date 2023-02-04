Expand / Collapse search
Kate Middleton shares photo of herself as a baby as part of early childhood campaign

The Princess of Wales is a mom of three to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Kate Middleton on Saturday shared a new photo of herself as a baby with her parents on her social media, urging others to do the same.

The mom of three said the photo taken by her mom was part of her #ShapingUs campaign launched last week that emphasizes the vital role that early childhood years play in shaping what kind of adults people become. 

In the early 1980s snap, baby Kate, wearing a white lace dress with little yellow flowers, reaches out for her father’s face as he embraces her. 

The Princess of Wales has been outspoken about issues regarding children's health. 

KATE MIDDLETON LAUNCHES NEW INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT 

"Faces are a baby's best toy," she quoted in the post. 

"This weekend, we’d love for you all to spend time with your friends, families, colleagues and communities talking about your early childhoods and how they’ve shaped your lives," she wrote. 

She added, "I hope you’ll also consider joining me in sharing a picture of yourselves before your fifth birthday to help with those conversations and to share some smiles and memories too." 

The Princess of Wales’ post prompted people to share their own baby photos, including celebrities like Jamie Oliver. 

Kate Middleton is helping launch a new campaign called "Shaping Us," which stresses the importance of early childhood years in development. 

Kate Middleton is helping launch a new campaign called "Shaping Us," which stresses the importance of early childhood years in development.  (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

In a video message last week, Kate said that despite early childhood years being so crucial, "as a society, we currently spend much more of our time on later life. Today the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood is launching a new campaign, ‘Shaping Us,’ to raise awareness of the life-changing impact we can have when we build a supportive, nurturing world around children and those who care for them."

She added that focusing time and energy on those "preventative years, we can make a huge difference to the physical and mental health and happiness of generations to come." 

Prince William and Kate moved their family from London to the quieter Adelaide Cottage at Windsor before the start of the new school year where their children – Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, started attending the nearby Lambrook preparatory school. 

Prince William and Kate moved their family from London to the quieter Adelaide Cottage at Windsor before the start of the new school year where their children – Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, started attending the nearby Lambrook preparatory school.  (Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

Trending