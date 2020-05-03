Kate Middleton congratulates new mother over video chat: 'He's so sweet'

Kate Middleton is sending a message -- mother to mother.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, recently spoke with a new mother over a video chat shared online as part of Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week.

"Hello, very nice to meet you, this is definitely a first, I think," said Middleton.

Upon seeing the newborn over the chat, Middleton said, "He's so sweet."

The new mother revealed that she just gave birth the previous night.

"Oh my goodness, you must be exhausted," said the Duchess with a laugh.

The video then briefly showed a clip of Middleton saying hello to a midwife wearing a mask.

"I'm smiling, can you tell?" said the medical worker.

"With your eyes, yes I can," Middleton replied.

To finish off the video, Middleton could be seen chatting with a handful of experts on maternal mental health.

One of the professionals urged: "If you need help, get help. We're here to help."

The video was shared by Kensington Palace on Twitter on Saturday.

"The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken with midwives, health visitors, parents and leading sector experts ahead of the UK’s Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week #MaternalMHmatters," read the caption.