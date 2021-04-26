Expand / Collapse search
Land Rover
Published

Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal Range Rover up for auction

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Fans of the British royals will soon have the opportunity to ride like them when one of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s old automobiles is auctioned in May.

The 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Vogue SE will be crossing the block at the Bonhams MPH May Auction in England on May 22.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge owned the SUV until it was sold to a dealer in 2020.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull manufacturing plant in 2017.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull manufacturing plant in 2017. (Paul Ellis - WPA Pool /Getty Images)

Land Rover has a long relationship with the House of Windsor and is the holder of a Royal Warrant, which allows it to advertise as a supplier of goods to the family.

The Range Rover is being offered for auction with full documentation.

The Range Rover is being offered for auction with full documentation. (Bonhams)

The V8-powered, Baltic Blue Range Rover was delivered to William and Kate through Land Rover’s VIP service and currently has 38,420 miles on the odometer. Bonham’s estimates its value at $42,000 to $56,000, which is roughly half as much as it was worth when new.

Prince Philip reportedly spent 18 years working on the design of his Land Rover Defender-based hearse.

Prince Philip reportedly spent 18 years working on the design of his Land Rover Defender-based hearse. (Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It’s unlikely to be the most famous royal-owned Land Rover, however. That title currently belongs to the custom Land Rover Defender hearse that carried Prince Philip’s casket during his funeral procession and which he helped design.

