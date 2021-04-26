Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal Range Rover up for auction

Fans of the British royals will soon have the opportunity to ride like them when one of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s old automobiles is auctioned in May.

The 2013 Land Rover Range Rover Vogue SE will be crossing the block at the Bonhams MPH May Auction in England on May 22.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge owned the SUV until it was sold to a dealer in 2020.

Land Rover has a long relationship with the House of Windsor and is the holder of a Royal Warrant, which allows it to advertise as a supplier of goods to the family.

The V8-powered, Baltic Blue Range Rover was delivered to William and Kate through Land Rover’s VIP service and currently has 38,420 miles on the odometer. Bonham’s estimates its value at $42,000 to $56,000, which is roughly half as much as it was worth when new.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unlikely to be the most famous royal-owned Land Rover, however. That title currently belongs to the custom Land Rover Defender hearse that carried Prince Philip’s casket during his funeral procession and which he helped design.