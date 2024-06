Kate Middleton apologizes for absence, Taylor Swift helps fan at concert

Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here .

‘VERY SORRY’ - Kate Middleton breaks silence, apologizes for missing Trooping The Colour rehearsal amid ongoing cancer battle.

SWIFT ACTION - Taylor Swift stops tour performance to help distressed fan.

'LURID DETAIL' - 'Star Wars' star Carrie Fisher’s friend Griffin Dunne makes stunning claim about how she lost her virginity.

NOT SO ‘PRETTY’ - 'Pretty in Pink' star Jon Cryer sheds light on Andrew McCarthy feud.

'RED FLAG' - 'Seinfeld' star Julia Louis-Dreyfus says complaints about political correctness are ‘red flag.’

'IMMENSELY SAD' - Princess Diana’s younger brother, Charles Spencer, announces 'sad' divorce from third wife Karen Spencer.

'THE MOST HUMAN' - 'Star Trek' actor Leonard Nimoy made peace with son through 'devastating' letter following sobriety battles.

WILLIAM’S ‘TURMOIL’ - Prince William 'suffered his own private turmoil' as Kate Middleton continues her cancer treatment: expert.

'SURREAL' MOMENT - ‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer winning janitor thought Heidi Klum ‘didn’t like me’ before realizing 'I made it through.'

CAREER FEARS - 'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke feared dying 'on live TV' after suffering brain aneurysms.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube