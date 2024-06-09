Expand / Collapse search
'Pretty in Pink' star Jon Cryer sheds light on Andrew McCarthy feud

'Brats,' a documentary by McCarthy, examines the significance of the 'Brat Pack'

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Actor Andrew McCarthy reflects on 500-mile journey with son: 'Life-changing for me' Video

Actor Andrew McCarthy reflects on 500-mile journey with son: 'Life-changing for me'

Actor Andrew McCarthy sits down with Brian Kilmeade to discuss his book and career on 'One Nation.'

Turns out there wasn't a whole lot of prettiness behind the scenes of one famous movie filmed during the prominent "Brat Pack" era.

Jon Cryer, who starred in the 1986 film "Pretty in Pink," revealed that he and co-star Andrew McCarthy did not get along off-camera. McCarthy has assembled several members of the group, including Cryer, to appear in his upcoming documentary "Brats," which examines the significance of the "Brat Pack."

McCarthy, along with several other budding actors in the '80s, like Cryer, Demi Moore and Rob Lowe, were dubbed the "Brat Pack," a group of young actors that frequently collaborated in films like "The Breakfast Club" and "Sixteen Candles."

Andrew McCarthy, Molly Ringwald and Jon Cryer as their characters in "Pretty in Pink"

The 1986 film "Pretty in Pink" starred Andrew McCarthy, Molly Ringwald and Jon Cryer. (Photo 12/Alamy Stock Photo/Getty Images)

"When we had done ‘Pretty in Pink’ together, we did not get along because he was a d---," Cryer said of McCarthy during a Q&A session at the Tribeca Film Festival, as reported by People magazine.

"That’s very true," McCarthy admitted. 

The two men both yearned for Molly Ringwald's character, Andie, in the flick.

Jon Cryer in a light grey suit on stage with Andrew McCarthy at the Tribeca Film Fesitval

Jon Cryer and Andrew McCarthy appeared onstage at the Tribeca Film Festival on Friday to promote McCarthy's upcoming documentary, "Brats." (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

"Well I didn’t think he was a d---," Demi Moore, who starred in "No Small Affair" with Cryer and "St. Elmo's Fire" with McCarthy.

"Well he wasn’t a d--- to you," Cryer retorted.

Andrew McCarthy, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore and Jon Cryer stand on the carpet at the Tribeca Film Fesitval

Andrew McCarthy, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore and Jon Cryer pose at the premiere of "Brats" at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

The men did not rectify their relationship until 2012, when they spoke in the greenroom of "The View" and McCarthy apologized.

"It was a lovely moment," Cryer said of their reunion. "But it was lovely because it was like within a moment, it was just so clear that we were teenagers and that does not, that in no way defines who we are now, and it was just so lovely. It was immediately warm."

Jon Cryer in a black jacket smirks at the camera split Andrew McCarthy in a grey suit and blue scarf on the carpet

Jon Cryer and Andrew McCarthy mended fences in 2012. (Getty Images)

"Brats" premieres on Hulu on Thursday, June 13.

