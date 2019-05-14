Kate Gosselin looks for love in new dating series 'Kate Plus Date'

Kate Gosselin is finally ready to jump back in the saddle and enter the dating world – except this time the “Kate Plus Eight” reality star will be looking for love from the “safety” of her new TLC reality series, “Kate Plus Date.”

TLC dropped the trailer for the upcoming series which premieres on the network on June 10.

Joined by her 18-year-old twin daughters Mady and Cara, Gosselin, 43, will be navigating the raging waters of high-intensity blind-dating in her quest to snag the man of her dreams.

The reality star spoke about the series at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in February.

“Particularly, the dating show – [I chose] Mady and Cara because they’re 18 and I feel like it’s more comfortable at this time to have them weighing in and helping me out,” Gosselin told reporters earlier this year. “So, it’ll be Mady and Cara on 'Kate Plus Date,' and yes – we are close with all of my kids and their brothers and sisters.”

Gosselin — who has been divorced from Jon Gosselin since late 2009 — said she found it incredibly difficult to get acclimated to dating after ten years of being single and welcomes the opportunity to build the “family business” with her daughters while valuing their input on her dating escapades.

“Everything was different. The question that seems easy was very hard for me from the matchmaker in terms of, ‘What are you looking for?’” Gosselin explained. “I knew what I wasn’t looking for, but I couldn’t easily articulate what I was looking for, so their job is difficult. I’ve gotta say, in terms of qualities and all of those things, it was difficult to articulate, but they were strictly blind dates – so when it came to who they matched me with, I didn’t even know their names until minutes before.”

Despite being completely out of her element, and overwhelmed by the multitude of men she had come in contact with, Gosselin said the most difficult part was going with the flow of the dates and letting the chips fall where they may regardless of the “awkwardness, uncomfortable and terrified" reactions she had during the show’s filming.

“The whole thing was I didn’t realize how awkward I feel on this whole journey. I’ve learned so much about myself and so much about how I react. It’s painful at times – I’m hard to watch.”

"Kate Plus Date" premieres on June 10 on TLC.