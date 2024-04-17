Kate Beckinsale hints at reason for mystery hospitalization in new photos

One month after Kate Beckinsale revealed she had been hospitalized for an undisclosed reason, the 50-year-old actress is giving her fans a subtle update.

On April 17, the "Underworld" star took to Instagram to share a series of photos, some of which include the actress wearing a T-shirt that reads, "Tummy Troubles Survivor."

In the caption, Beckinsale included a muscle emoji as well as a white heart.

On March 11, Beckinsale revealed she had been hospitalized while sending love to her mom on U.K. Mother’s Day.

Along with photos of her mother, Beckinsale shared pictures of herself dressed in a hospital gown in a hospital bed. Those photos have since been deleted.

"Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s--- and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t," she wrote in the caption. "And for looking after our dogs when we can’t, and lead us to remember happy things when we can’t."

"And turn up when we are sick and sit with us… And send balloons and check in and pull us out of wells with love," she continued. "Thank you for loving us, those who do, and for the amazing, kindest Nick, and especially for my mother’s capacity for joy. It is so inspiring and beautiful."

It is still unclear the reason behind Beckinsale's hospitalization. A representative for Beckinsale did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On March 31, Beckinsale shared a photo of her legs and feet, wearing white bunny socks, in what appeared to be a hospital bed with the simple caption, "Happy Easter."

British actress Alice Evans wrote, "So sorry you're in hospital still, Kate. I do hope nothing is seriously wrong. I know you've been through the ringer in the past year. Sending love and positive vibes."

Gwen Stefani asked, "What’s wrong!!!" with the prayer hands emoji.