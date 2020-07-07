Former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan pleads guilty to assaulting ex-fiancee

Former Kasabian singer Tom Meighan pleaded guilty to assaulting his former fiancée.

On Tuesday, the musician was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work after his hearing at Leicester Magistrates’ Court in the United Kingdom.

The case came a day after Meighan quit the band, releasing a statement saying he was dealing with “personal issues.”

"Tom Meighan is stepping down from Kasabian by mutual consent,” the band said Monday in a statement on social media. “Tom has struggled with personal issues that have affected his behaviour for quite some time and now wants to concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track. We will not be commenting further.”

Meighan also took to Twitter to release his own statement.

On Monday, he wrote: “Following today’s announcement I just wanted to let you all know that I am doing well. I’m in a really good place now. Thanks for all your love and support. I’ll be seeing you all very soon.”

Closed-circuit television footage of the attack was played in court as 39-year-old Meighan wiped his eyes and held his head in his hands.

His lawyer Michelle Heeley told the court he “offers his sincere apologies to the people he has let down and he has sought to address his offending behavior.’’

Founded in the English city of Leicester in 1997, Kasabian released its self-titled first album in 2004. The band has released six albums and headlined Glastonbury and other major music festivals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.