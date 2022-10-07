Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner stay mum on Ye's SKIMS allegations as they step out in New York City

Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner stayed mum on Kanye "Ye" West's recent allegations regarding Kushner's investment in Kim Kardashian's shapewear and clothing company SKIMS.

During an appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday, the 45-year-old told Carlson that he wasn't informed that he had a smaller stake in his ex-wife's company than Kushner.

He alleged that he was kept in the dark about the fact that Kusher owned 10% of SKIMS while West himself only held a 5% stake in the company, which is valued at $3.2 billion as of January 2022.

However, the 30-year-old supermodel and the 37-year-old businessman remained silent when questioned about West's statements by paparazzi who filmed them as they stepped out in New York City on Friday.

"You know, I had dinner with Ivanka [Trump], Jared [Kushner], and Josh [Kushner] and a couple of days later, I found out that Josh Kushner had 10 percent of SKIMS, which is a line that I had developed with Kim and I had a lot of issues with the imagery of SKIMS," the "Flashing Lights" hitmaker told Carlson.

YE DECLARES ‘WAR’ ON DIDDY OVER ‘WHITE LIVES MATTER’ SHIRT CRITICISM: ‘YOU GUYS ARE BREAKING MY HEART’

He continued, "So, I found out after this dinner that Josh Kushner had 10 percent of SKIMS, and I had five percent of SKIMS… and I'm sure Jared [Kushner] still has a piece of that."

"I said, ‘Hey, Josh, what if I had 10 percent of [Kushner's wife] Karlie Kloss’ lingerie shapewear swimsuit line, and you have five percent of it, and you didn't know? How would that make you feel?'"

The Yeezy entrepreneur also shared, "As a person that has really built something from nothing, when I sit across the table from Josh Kushner, and he just feels so entitled to that idea and this person has never brought anything of value other than so-called being a good venture capitalist, I have a major -- I have a major issue with that."

Representatives for Kushner and Kloss had no comment.

Kardashian, 41, and Swedish entrepreneur Jens Grede founded SKIMS in 2019. In April 2021, Kardashian told the New York Times that Ye was "super involved" in the beginning. The "Kardashians" star explained that her then-husband had offered "frank criticism" of the SKIMS packaging.

Kushner's firm Thrive Capital led the $154 million financing of SKIMS during the company's Series A round of funding in April 2021, per Crunchbase. Thrive Capital also participated in SKIMS' Series B rounding of funding in January 2022, which raised $240 million.

West also took aim at Kushner on Thursday, ahead of his appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Ye wrote, "F—K JOSH KUSHNER."

"WHAT IF I HAD 10% OF KARLIE KLOSS UNDERWEAR LINE WITHOUT YOU KNOWING," he continued. "AND YOU ONLY HAD 5%."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"WITHOUT YOU KNOWING".

Ye also referred to Kushner's brother Jared and his wife Ivanka Trump in the post.

Jared and Ivanka both served as senior advisors to the latter's father U.S. President Donald Trump during his administration.

"JARED WAS HOLDING TRUMP BACK," he wrote.

"IVANKA IS FIRE," West added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox New Digital's Will Mendelson contributed to this report.