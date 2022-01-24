Kanye West’s girlfriend Julia Fox rocks bikini tube top, leather pants for outing before causing stir in Paris

Before jetting off to Paris, Julia Fox heated things up in the Sunshine State.

On Saturday, Kanye West’s girlfriend was spotted in Miami Beach, Florida where she rocked a black bikini tube top and matching low-rise leather pants that complemented her statuesque frame.

The 31-year-old was seen leaving DJ Khaled’s home where her beau is reportedly recording part of his new album, titled "Donda 2."

Fox and the rapper have been causing a stir in the City of Lights. On Sunday, they made their relationship red carpet official by attending the KENZO fashion show together as part of Paris Men’s Fashion Week in France.

The duo wore matching denim ensembles with black gloves. For that occasion, Fox wore oversized gold jewelry, massive winged eyeliner and matching denim boots to complete her Schiaparelli couture.

Earlier this month, Fox wrote a short excerpt for Interview magazine and described how she and West, 44, had an "instant connection" when they met in Miami on New Year’s Eve.

"His energy is so fun to be around," she wrote. "He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see ‘Slave Play.’"

"Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME," Fox continued. "I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously."

Fox went on to describe their date night at Carbone, a popular New York City restaurant favored by the stars.

"At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined!" she wrote. "The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening."

West then surprised Fox with a hotel suite full of clothes, according to Fox.

"Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes," Fox described. "It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date! Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride."

West has been single since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February. He has recently been linked to Fox, despite multiple public declarations that the former couple would be reunited.

West and Kardashian, 41, share four children.

Fox is an Italian-American actress and filmmaker. She is most known for her breakout role in "Uncut Gems," in which she starred alongside Adam Sandler.

According to Page Six, the actress is rebounding from her split with her husband, Peter Artemiev. The two welcomed a baby in 2021.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.