Kanye West 'completely surprised' Kim Kardashian with $14M Miami condo for Christmas

Kanye West secretly bought a $14 million apartment at Miami’s gleaming “billionaire beach bunker,” as a Christmas present for wife Kim Kardashian, sources exclusively confirmed to Page Six.

Page Six previously reported that the famous couple was buying into the 18-story luxury beachfront tower Faena House, designed by Norman Foster and home to masters of the universe including Goldman Sachs chairman Lloyd Blankfein, hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin and Faena co-developer Len Blavatnik.

But now sources have confirmed to us that Kanye privately viewed the apartment while in Miami in December and bought it for Kim as a gift.

One source told us, “Kanye saw the property during Art Basel in December and bought it as a Christmas present for Kim. It was a complete surprise for her.”

A second source added that the couple are now in contract for the apartment and the sale is expected to close in January.

The rapper bought the four-bedroom 5 ½-bath, 4,700-square-foot apartment with a wraparound terrace from Alex Blavatnik, the brother of energy billionaire and Faena developer Len.

Douglas Elliman listing brokers Oren and Tal Alexander of the Alexander Team had no comment.

The building has all the amenities desired by the superrich: a private gym, spa, pool, concierge and underground parking.

This article originally appeared in Page Six. Read more here.