Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Kanye West 'completely surprised' Kim Kardashian with $14M Miami condo for Christmas

By Emily Smith | New York Post
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 02: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at a Versace Fashion show on December 2, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 02: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at a Versace Fashion show on December 2, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Kanye West secretly bought a $14 million apartment at Miami’s gleaming “billionaire beach bunker,” as a Christmas present for wife Kim Kardashian, sources exclusively confirmed to Page Six.

Page Six previously reported that the famous couple was buying into the 18-story luxury beachfront tower Faena House, designed by Norman Foster and home to masters of the universe including Goldman Sachs chairman Lloyd Blankfein, hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin and Faena co-developer Len Blavatnik.

But now sources have confirmed to us that Kanye privately viewed the apartment while in Miami in December and bought it for Kim as a gift.

One source told us, “Kanye saw the property during Art Basel in December and bought it as a Christmas present for Kim. It was a complete surprise for her.”

A second source added that the couple are now in contract for the apartment and the sale is expected to close in January.

The rapper bought the four-bedroom 5 ½-bath, 4,700-square-foot apartment with a wraparound terrace from Alex Blavatnik, the brother of energy billionaire and Faena developer Len.

Douglas Elliman listing brokers Oren and Tal Alexander of the Alexander Team had no comment.

The building has all the amenities desired by the superrich: a private gym, spa, pool, concierge and underground parking.

This article originally appeared in Page Six. Read more here.