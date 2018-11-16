Kaley Cuoco’s ‘Big Bang Theory’ behind-the-scenes photo sparks 'depressing' reactions from fans

Kaley Cuoco and her "Big Bang Theory" cast are gearing up to film their final season. And while the star has expressed her excitement to get back to work, fans aren't exactly prepared to let the beloved series go.

On Thursday, Cuoco shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram of the popular CBS sitcom featuring a wide selfie of the cast. In the photo caption, the star wrote, “Don’t miss an all new @bigbangtheory_cbs coming at ya TONIGHT!” Cuoco wrote. “A little BTS before curtain call.”

At the end of the caption, Cuoco added the tag "#thefinalseason," emphasizing the end of the long-time series.

Though the sentimental photo captured a happy cast, fans found the image to be depressing as it further solidified the fact that the series was coming to an end.

“Can’t belive (sic) the show is over,” one fan commented with a crying face emoji.

“The show is not ready to end,” another dedicated fan wrote in the comments section. “There is so much to write about. You guys should strongly recommend not ending this season.”

One user called out Cuoco's image caption and said, “That hash tag is depressing,” while another user begged the cast not to leave and said, “DON’T GO !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

This isn't the first time one of the actress' show-themed Instagrams has made fans emotional.

Back in October, Cuoco shared a side-by-side photo collage of her and Galecki featuring two images. The first photo showed the pair from Season 1 and the second was a still of the couple from the current season. In both photos, the stars are clad in costumes from the show's yearly Halloween episodes.

In the Instagram caption, she wrote, “From a Season 1 kitty kissing a hobbit, to a Season 12 barmaid married to Inspector Gadget. don’t miss and (sic) all NEW @bigbangtheory_cbs Halloween episode tonight!”

Fans expressed their excitement for the show's Halloween episode but mourned the end of the series.

One user wrote, "Best Halloween episode ever!!"

While another fan commented and said, "I still cant believe this is the last season 😢 should of shot for season 20 lol."

But while the famous cast is still on the air, they are still making millions.

All four of the show's male stars-- Galecki, Jim Parsons, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar -- topped the list of the Forbes highest-paid actors on TV.

Parsons landed the No. 1 spot making a total of $26.5 million, with Galecki falling behind in the No. 2 spot earning $25 million. Helberg and Nayyar were tied at No. 3 both making $23.5 million.

And like her male co-stars, Cuoco appeared on the highest-paid TV actresses list in the No. 2 spot, making $24.5 million.