Country star Kacey Musgraves’ ‘brave’ dog saved her from stepping on a rattlesnake

Kacey Musgraves' dog Pepper is healing well after taking a rattlesnake bite for her last week.

In a roundup of photos from this last month on Instagram, Musgraves said she was grateful to "brave dogs that save you from stepping on a rattlesnake you didn’t see on your back porch"

The Daily Mail initially reported that the "Follow Your Arrow" singer posted on Instagram on Friday that she had to rush Pepper to an animal hospital after she stepped in front of Musgraves and two others when they encountered the snake, and it bit the dog.

"She honestly saved me, @jacob pix & @trevordavisaa from stepping on it barefoot," Musgraves wrote in a since expired Instagram story.

Musgraves initially thought it was a copperhead snake, but it turned out to be a timber rattlesnake.

"The bite made her lethargic. Those who have Blue Heelers know they ain't ever this calm," she added, describing her dog’s breed.

On Sunday, Musgraves shared an update on Pepper on her social media, with a sweet photo of the dog resting on a bed.

"She’s home and sleeping a lot/on pain meds and getting lots of love," the Grammy winner wrote.

Musgraves also shared another photo of the inside of Pepper’s mouth, which showed some bruising as a result of the snakebite.

"This is wild but the vet was showing me how the inside of her mouth and all down her neck is so bruised from that damn snakebite," the 36-year-old wrote.

"She’s home and sleeping a lot… on pain meds and getting lots of love." — Kacey Musgraves

The country star adopted Pepper in 2020 with her then husband Ruston Kelly.

Musgraves has been on tour this year, but was on a break from the road when the run-in with the snake occurred.

