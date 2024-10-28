Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Country star Kacey Musgraves’ ‘brave’ dog saved her from stepping on a rattlesnake

The ‘Follow Your Arrow’ singer shared the near miss on Friday

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Kacey Musgraves' dog Pepper is healing well after taking a rattlesnake bite for her last week.

In a roundup of photos from this last month on Instagram, Musgraves said she was grateful to "brave dogs that save you from stepping on a rattlesnake you didn’t see on your back porch"

The Daily Mail initially reported that the "Follow Your Arrow" singer posted on Instagram on Friday that she had to rush Pepper to an animal hospital after she stepped in front of Musgraves and two others when they encountered the snake, and it bit the dog.

Close up of Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves shared that her dog, Pepper, stepped in front of her and took a rattlesnake bite for her and some friends on Friday. (Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

"She honestly saved me, @jacob pix & @trevordavisaa from stepping on it barefoot," Musgraves wrote in a since expired Instagram story.

Musgraves initially thought it was a copperhead snake, but it turned out to be a timber rattlesnake.

"The bite made her lethargic. Those who have Blue Heelers know they ain't ever this calm," she added, describing her dog’s breed.

On Sunday, Musgraves shared an update on Pepper on her social media, with a sweet photo of the dog resting on a bed.

Side by side photos of Pepper in bed and Pepper's teeth, Kacey Musgraves' dog

Pepper was home sleeping and "getting lots of love" on Sunday. Musgraves also showed some of the bruising Pepper suffered from the snakebite. (Instagram/Kacey Musgraves)

"She’s home and sleeping a lot/on pain meds and getting lots of love," the Grammy winner wrote.

Musgraves also shared another photo of the inside of Pepper’s mouth, which showed some bruising as a result of the snakebite.

"This is wild but the vet was showing me how the inside of her mouth and all down her neck is so bruised from that damn snakebite," the 36-year-old wrote.

"She’s home and sleeping a lot… on pain meds and getting lots of love."

— Kacey Musgraves

The country star adopted Pepper in 2020 with her then husband Ruston Kelly.

Kacey Musgraves side by side a photo of her dog Pepper

Musgraves adopted Pepper with her ex, Ruston Kelly. (Getty Images/Instagram)

Musgraves has been on tour this year, but was on a break from the road when the run-in with the snake occurred.

