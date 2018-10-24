Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Justin Timberlake shelves MSG show due to 'severely bruised' vocal chords

By Leah Bitsky | New York Post
Justin Timberlake performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game in Minneapolis. Timberlake says he is postponing his Wednesday night concert in New York City because his vocal chords are “severely bruised.” He says he has rescheduled the Madison Square Garden concert for January 31, which is his 38th birthday.

Justin Timberlake performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game in Minneapolis. Timberlake says he is postponing his Wednesday night concert in New York City because his vocal chords are “severely bruised.” He says he has rescheduled the Madison Square Garden concert for January 31, which is his 38th birthday.

Justin Timberlake can barely say something, let alone sing.

The “Filthy” singer, 37, has postponed Wednesday night’s Man of the Woods tour date at Madison Square Garden, explaining on social media that his “vocal chords are severely bruised,” and he cannot perform “on doctor’s orders.”

“I’m gonna make this up to you,” Timberlake wrote on Instagram. “…Again I’m so sorry to do this, but excited to see you soon. Love, J.”

The new show is rescheduled to take place on Timberlake’s birthday, January 31.

Timberlake announced the postponement just two hours after MSG tweeted about the singer’s second gig at the venue.

The star performed at MSG Monday evening and Wednesday’s show would have been his second and final Man of the Woods stop in the Big Apple.

He is scheduled to perform in Buffalo this weekend.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.