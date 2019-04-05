Jussie Smollett's lawyer threatens Chicago PD if they go after 'Empire' star for cash

Jussie Smollett's legal team has promised swift action should the city of Chicago follow through with their threat to sue the "Empire" actor to reimburse the city for the cost of investigating his controversial case.

In a letter from Smollett's lawyers obtained by Fox News on Friday, Mark Geragos says Smollett "will not be intimidated into paying" the $130,000.

Geragos says if the city follows through on its threat Thursday to sue Smollett, he'll demand sworn depositions from Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and the two brothers who told police Smollett paid them to "attack" him.

In January, Smollett reported he was the victim of a homophobic and racist attack. Weeks later, he was charged with lying to police. Last month, prosecutors made the stunning announcement that they were dropping the charges.

Fox News' Matt Finn and The Associated Press contributed to this report.