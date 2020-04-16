Owners of late child star Judith Barsi’s home say they felt ‘a dark presence’ in ‘Murder House Flip’

The Bernal family were eager to have a fresh start in Canoga Park, Calif., but their home came with a tragic past.

In 1988, child star Judith Barsi and her mother were shot to death by Jozsef Barsi, her father, in a drunken rage, before he turned the gun on himself.

The 10-year-old, whose last credited role was that of voicing Anne-Marie in the 1989 animated film released posthumously titled “All Dogs Go to Heaven,” had previously appeared in the 1984 TV movie “Fatal Vision,” in which her character was slain by her father, a Green Beret.

The only child had also appeared in numerous television shows and about 50 commercials, according to the New York Times.

The Bernal family, who moved into their home 19 years ago, had no idea the murder took place in the house just 13 years prior, People magazine reported on Wednesday.

They are now appearing on a new reality TV series titled “Murder House Flip,” where families are teamed up with designers, paranormal experts, and other real estate pros to provide a transformative renovation on properties that have been the sites of notorious homicides.

“When we first moved in we didn’t know anything about the house,” said Bernal noting she sleeps in the same bedroom where Barsi was murdered.

The family has also insisted they have felt “a dark presence” in the house since moving in and have experience strange activity, including the garage door opening and closing on its own, as well as random cold spots throughout the property.

According to the outlet, interior designers Joelle Uzyel and Mikel Welch redesigned the hallway where the matriarch was murdered, the bedroom, as well as the backyard.

Welch said it was important to give the Bernal family a fresh start.

“You can just tell there’s so much love in this house, but at the same time this house has taken an extreme toll on Gaby and her family,” he said. “We really wanted to make sure that we gave these homeowners their home back. This family has gone through so much.”

In the episode, Bernal insisted that the transformation has shed new, positive light to the home.

“I felt bad energy here, and now it’s dissipated,” she said.

Her father Francisco agreed.

“The negative energy that we felt in the house is gone already,” he said. “No more sadness, no more crying. This is one of the greatest things that has happened in my life.”

“Murder House Flip” is currently streaming on Quibi.