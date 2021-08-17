Judge Judy spotted enjoying a shopping trip in Beverly Hills

Judge Judy was spotted enjoying a shopping day in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

The reality TV star was photographed securing her face mask as she got ready to enter Tiffany's on Rodeo Drive.

Judge Judy, known formally as Judith Sheindlin, paired a black top, blue jeans and tennis shoes with a black fedora during her outing.

The shopping trip comes as an appeals court recently ruled that Sheindlin's $47 million salary wasn't excessive.

Rebel Entertainment Partners originally filed a lawsuit against CBS and Big Ticket Television back in 2016. The company claimed Judge Judy's large salary wiped out any profits for the syndicated show.

An appeals court sided with the original court ruling in early August.

"Any apportionment of Sheindlin’s salary to some form of profit participation would, by definition, introduce risk that Sheindlin was unwilling to accept," the court documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter said.

"In any event, we have discovered no authority, and Rebel offers none, obligating an entity to reclassify a performer’s salary as something other than salary for accounting purposes."