Judge Judy claims Justin Bieber is 'scared to death' of her, avoided her when they were neighbors

Judge Judy says Justin Bieber is "scared to death" of her.

Bieber and the TV judge used to be next door neighbors during the "Baby" singer's early years.

"He's scared to death of me," Judge Judy told "Access Hollywood." "There was a period of time before he grew up – when he was foolish, and doing foolish things."

Judge Judy claimed that Bieber's security would alert the musician when she was arriving or leaving her home.

JUSTIN BIEBER CAUGHT WITH HIS PANTS DOWN AT SWANKY LOS ANGELES GOLF CLUB

"I must have said something about it, and then, I understood that he was paying the front door people to let them know when I was there, coming and going, so he wouldn't have to bump into me," she added.

Judge Judy did publicly speak out about Bieber's actions after the pop star was arrested for DUI in 2014 at 19 years old. The pop star had been drag racing a Lamborghini in Miami and was later charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended license.

"Being a celebrity is a gift," Judge Judy told CBS Los Angeles at the time. "You could either treat it reverently or you could make a fool out of yourself. And he's doing a very good job of making a fool out of himself."

JUSTIN BIEBER REFLECTS ON HIS 2014 ARREST: ‘GOD HAS BROUGHT ME A LONG WAY’

She continued: "I think it's sad. And nobody's going to remember that he was a marginal singer. But they're going to remember a young kid who had a chance to have it all and who is blowing it by acting like a fool."

The "Ghost" singer pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving and subsequently avoided jail time. He also donated to charity and agreed to take anger management classes.

Bieber recently reflected on his arrest in an Instagram post.

"7 years ago today I got was arrested, not my finest hour," he wrote in a 2021 post. "Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at God."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"All this to say God has brought me a long way," Bieber added. "From then til now I do realize something.. God was as close to me then as he is right now. My encouragement to you is to let your past be a reminder of how far God has brought you. Don’t allow shame to ruin your ‘today’ let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be."

The musician has moved on with his life and is now married to model Hailey Bieber.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP