Joy Behar hits back at Trump's criticism of Biden: 'One cheeseburger away from keeling over'

"View" host Joy Behar argued President Trump had no place attacking people's health when he was so close to having a health crisis himself.

She made those comments after co-host Meghan McCain suggested Trump employed "dog whistles" referring to former Vice President Joe Biden's health.

"I think that the implication that he's slower, that he's whatever, that's dog whistles about his health and I think here and now we have to put an end to that because I really think it's bad for the country," McCain exclaimed.

"Especially since he's one cheeseburger away from keeling over himself," Behar quipped in response.

The hosts were discussing how Biden and Trump traded barbs on Tuesday with Trump calling the former vice president a "dummy." “I have to tell you, he’s a different guy. He looks different than he used to, he acts different than he used to--he’s even slower than he used to be," Trump also said.

Biden, for his part, called Trump an "existential threat to America" and said the president did "everything to separate and frighten people."

Behar commented on Wednesday that Trump wouldn't win over Democratic voters by engaging in name-calling which, she said, mostly appealed to his base. "He's just spitting into the wind at this point," she said.

Biden and Trump attacked each other as polling showed both the former vice president and a slew of other candidates beating the president in 2020.

Biden, according to Quinnipiac University's poll, led Trump by 13 points while both Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., beat him by nine points. Both Trump and Biden blew off polling numbers with the president calling out "Fake Polling" on Wednesday.

"The Fake News has never been more dishonest than it is today. Thank goodness we can fight back on Social Media," he tweeted. "Their new weapon of choice is Fake Polling, sometimes referred to as Suppression Polls (they suppress the numbers)."