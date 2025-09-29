Josh Hartnett hospitalized after collision with police patrol vehicle while filming in Canada

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Josh Hartnett was hospitalized in Canada following a collision with a patrol vehicle.

According to a statement released by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC), one of their patrol vehicles collided with the 47-year-old actor while he was riding in an SUV in St. John's, the capital of the province of Newfoundland, Canada.

"The two-vehicle collision at the intersection of New Cove Road and Elizabeth Avenue happened shortly before 1 a.m. today. There was significant damage to both of the vehicles involved," the statement read. "The 59-year-old male driver and the 47-year-old male passenger of the SUV were sent to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries. The male officer went to hospital as a precaution."

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is actively investigating the collision, stating, "Collision analysts are seeking any witnesses or video footage" from before or immediately after the event.

Representatives for Hartnett confirmed to Fox News Digital the actor went to the hospital to be checked out but has since returned home and is working.

Hartnett is in Canada filming an untitled project for Netflix, which focuses on a fisherman who fights to protect his family and community when a sea creature begins to threaten his town.

The "Black Mirror" star had a successful career, starring in films including "Pearl Harbor," "Black Hawk Down" and other high-profile films, when he decided to take a step back from the spotlight. He told The Guardian in July 2024 he chose to walk away because "People’s attention to me at the time was borderline unhealthy."

"Well, look, I don’t want to give this a lot of weight. There were incidents. People showed up at my house. People that were stalking me," he explained. "A guy showed up at one of my premieres with a gun, claiming to be my father. He ended up in prison. There were lots of things. It was a weird time. And I wasn’t going to be grist for the mill."

While he starred in a few projects in the late 2010s, Hartnett's big Hollywood comeback was in 2023, when he appeared in Christopher Nolan's Academy-Award-winning film, "Oppenheimer."

When speaking with Men's Health in July 2024, Hartnett shared that returning to acting as a father has changed his priorities.

"Now that I have a family, when I go home at the end of the day, they don’t allow me the time to be self-indulgent and worry about what I did that day as a character, or stay in that mode," he told the outlet. "There are things I have to do – kids are demanding and they need your time."

Hartnett shares four children with his wife, Tamsin Egerton, however, they have chosen to keep their names and gender private.

The actor admitted putting the character aside is more difficult when taking on a darker role, like the one he played in a heavy episode of "Black Mirror," but that spending time with his family and their farm animals helps him do so.

"Making art, generally, is very important to me. But without a good stable background of good community and good family, it doesn’t really amount to much. You need the first for the second to work really well."