Jon Pardi says he’s more than 100 days sober, lost ‘a bunch of weight’ after being prediabetic

Country singer Jon Pardi revealed recently that he is more than 100 days sober and consequently has lost "a bunch of weight."

"I’ve been 112 days sober," the "Dirt on My Boots" singer told Amazon Music's "Country Heat Weekly" podcast earlier this month. "I was prediabetic and I was just like ‘I’ve gotta stop.' I will say I’m ‘retired.’ Doesn’t mean I can’t come out of retirement. But for right now it’s been great, but it just fell off my face."

The 38-year-old said before he lost weight he was getting to the point where in every picture and video "I was so unhappy with myself and it was like where I was going I just needed to take a break."

He joked with hosts Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson that he just did a photo shoot and felt like he was in Vogue. "’Damn I look good!" he kidded. "Take that Tito’s [Vodka]!"

He said that anyone who wants to lose and weight and they drink, "let me tell you it does help tremendously if you stop."

But he said he still gets "sugar cravings" for ice cream, which he justifies eating because he’s given up alcohol.

"Let me tell you I love me some ice cream," he admitted. "That’s why I’m like, ‘Well, I’m not drinking, I better get this Twix candy bar ice cream. Coffee ice cream, so good."

When one of the hosts asked him what he hoped to do in 2024 that people would be talking about, he joked "Botox!" before saying he wanted next year to all about "new music. Awesome songs. Awesome record. Just something fresh for everybody. I want to come out with this whole new thing and I want people to say, ‘Damn, that’s good.’"