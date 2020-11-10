Jon Gosselin encourages kids to speak publicly amid abuse allegations

Jon Gosselin said he's open to his kids speaking out publicly about his famous family's years-long rift as allegations of abuse against he and his ex-wife Kate Gosselin have been reported in recent months.

The 43-year-old father and his former wife Kate, 45, share eight children, which became the premise of their former show "Jon & Kate Plus 8." Together they have 20-year-old twins Cara and Madelyn, and 16-year-old sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Joel, Leah, Hannah and Collin.

Jon appeared on "The Dr. Oz Show" on Tuesday to discuss abuse accusations made by his son Collin as well as the broken familial ties between the kids.

The former TV star said he wouldn't mind his kids speaking out publicly.

JON GOSSELIN DENIES ABUSE ALLEGATIONS FROM 16-YEAR-OLD SON COLLIN

"What would it take to fix these wounds so that both you and Kate could be there and celebrate your children together?" Dr. Mehmet Oz asked.

"I don't know, maybe an intervention. 'Hey, you guys are going to get along? This is my day.' I have no idea if they'll reach out to me that way. I've left that in their court and I'm just focused on the two that are living with me because there's so much going on with therapies and work and COVID and everything else," Jon said.

The famous father agreed with Dr. Oz that his family could, in fact, "rewrite the storyline."

"I think the kids need to talk. I'm giving them the outlet of, if you want to talk to the public because you're public, you have every opportunity to do those things," he continued.

JON GOSSELIN SLAMS EX-WIFE KATE GOSSELIN FOR NOT WORKING AS A NURSE AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC DESPITE HAVING LICENSE

Jon currently has custody of his son Collin and daughter Hannah. In September, Collin accused Jon of beating him, to which he denied at the time.

The accusations went to Child Protective Services. The agency did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment at the time, but Jon was informed that the agency determined the reports were "unfounded" due to a lack of evidence, the Daily Mail reported.

Jon denied for a second time ever acting violent toward his children in his Tuesday appearance. Speaking to Dr. Oz, Jon said Collin was "at like a manic state."

"No," he said when asked if he's ever put his hands on his children violently. "Only these physical restraints are the hardest thing, because I'm not like that kind of person. Now I have to physically touch someone and someone I love to protect me and them and anyone around, in case things get out of hand."

JON GOSSELIN CLAIMS HE 'PRETTY MUCH BANKRUPTED' HIMSELF AMID DIVORCE FROM KATE GOSSELIN

Dr. Oz also questioned Jon about another allegation of abuse that came from Collin. This time, it involved the teen alleging Kate once zip-tied him to a chair.

"That's true, I mean," Jon alleged. "That is his words to a therapist that had to submit a report in court and that's how I have custody of my son."

A spokesperson and attorneys for Kate Gosselin did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

Jon also said he last spoke to his other six children who do not live with him "two years ago."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He claimed the distance has been caused by "parent alienation and now sibling alienation because now they're shunning Hannah and Collin."

Jon and Kate's private lives were thrust into the spotlight once they landed a television show that followed the pair parenting twins and sextuplets. The couple was married for 10 years before divorcing in 2009.