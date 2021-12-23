Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Published

Jojo Siwa nearly 'trampled' by Phoenix Suns player at game against Los Angeles Lakers

Siwa, a Lakers fan, sat courtside at the Crypto.com Arena

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Jojo Siwa nearly got "trampled" while sitting courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Phoenix Suns.

Siwa put her Lakers pride on full display at Monday night's game, wearing a yellow and purple jersey at the Crypto.com Arena, also known as the former Staples Center.

Siwa appeared to be enjoying herself but had quite the surprise when Suns player Jae Crowder almost knocked her over. A clip shared to the Suns official Twitter account shows Crowder running after a ball as it went out of bounds, right near where Siwa was sitting. The NBA star ultimately got control of the ball and threw it back on the court but ended up jumping behind Siwa's chair.

Luckily, Siwa ducked out of the way and could be seen protecting her face with her hand.

Although a scary encounter, Siwa seemed to enjoy the adrenaline that came with it, and let out a smile of relief afterward.

""How's it going down there, @itsjojosiwa?" the Suns asked while sharing the video on Twitter.

JoJo Siwa (L), Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy (C) and her husband Valentin Chmerkovskiy attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic at Staples Center on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. 

JoJo Siwa (L), Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy (C) and her husband Valentin Chmerkovskiy attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic at Staples Center on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.  (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

"Quite well," she responded, to which the team's Twitter responded, "Quite well for us too!"

Siwa later mentioned the moment on her Instagram Story, writing that she "just got trampled by a player."

"It was really cool. Also, I just saw my life flash before my eyes. If I wouldn't have ducked, I would've been out, down for the count. I think I would've got a broken neck... It's honestly really entertaining. It really spiced up the day," Siwa wrote via People.

Dancer Jojo Siwa attends a game between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers on December 21, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

Dancer Jojo Siwa attends a game between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers on December 21, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. (Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Crowder broke his silence on the situation too, revealing on his own social media account that it "hurt bad AF."

