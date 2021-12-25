JoJo, Dexter Darden announce engagement on Christmas: 'Forever with you'

JoJo had a lot to celebrate on Christmas.

The singer announced her engagement to actor Dexter Darden, 30, on Instagram.

"forever with YOU? Sign me UP," the "Too Little, Too Late" singer captioned the celebratory photo. "Celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé !!! the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS !!!"

CELEBRITIES WHO GOT ENGAGED IN 2021

It's been an eventful month for JoJo who celebrated her 31st birthday days earlier on December 20.

"Thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. and for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. you are one of one. LFG@dexterdarden."

Darden replied in the comments: "Yupppppp. thank you for being my forever.

The pair have reportedly been dating since 2020.