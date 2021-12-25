Expand / Collapse search
Couples
Published

JoJo, Dexter Darden announce engagement on Christmas: 'Forever with you'

Dexter Darden, who stars in the 'Saved by the Bell' reboot, popped the question on Christmas Day

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
JoJo had a lot to celebrate on Christmas. 

The singer announced her engagement to actor Dexter Darden, 30, on Instagram.

"forever with YOU? Sign me UP," the "Too Little, Too Late" singer captioned the celebratory photo. "Celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé !!! the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS !!!"

It's been an eventful month for JoJo who celebrated her 31st birthday days earlier on December 20.

The couple have reportedly been dating since 2020.

The couple have reportedly been dating since 2020. (Getty)

"Thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. and for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. you are one of one. LFG@dexterdarden."

Darden replied in the comments: "Yupppppp. thank you for being my forever.

