John Mayer's Many Ladies

Musicians John Mayer and Katy Perry “were all over each other, making out” as recently as a few weeks ago, but we shouldn’t expect to see them kissing in public anytime soon. Us Weekly reports that Mayer and Perry’s whirlwind romance is officially over, and sources tell the magazine that Perry is "really upset about it." Although, if Katy had only looked back at John's history with women, she would've noticed a familiar pattern: first he loves 'em, then he leaves 'em. Now, let's take a look back at 'em.

    Taylor Swift

    Mayer and Swift dated very briefly back in 2009, but he was around just long enough to leave an impression on Swift. Soon after their romance ended, Swift reportedly composed the not-so-flattering tune "Dear John" about her ex, a move that "really humiliated" Mayer, according to an interview he gave to Rolling Stone magazine.
    Jennifer Aniston

    For a short time in 2008 and 2009, John Mayer and Jennifer Aniston became an item. Mayer told Playboy magazine that he "loved her completely" but had to end the relationship for personal reasons. He also believed that his obsession with Twitter was making Jen jealous.
    Minka Kelly

    Actress Minka Kelly and Mayer dated in from late 2007 through early 2008. Rumors circulated that he dumped her for Jennifer Aniston, but Minka and John remained close for months after the split.
    Jessica Simpson

    John and Jessica were hot and heavy back in 2006 and 2007. Mayer later called Simpson "sexual napalm" in his infamous 2010 Playboy interview, and he also described her as "a drug," adding that "drugs aren't good for you if you do lots of them."
    Jennifer Love Hewitt

    Way back in 2002, John Mayer and Jennifer Love Hewitt were quite the happy couple. A theory persists that Mayer's hit song "Your Body Is A Wonderland" was about the actress, but it's just not true. Mayer composed the song for his 2001 album, "Room For Squares."
