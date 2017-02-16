John Mayer's Many Ladies

Musicians John Mayer and Katy Perry “were all over each other, making out” as recently as a few weeks ago, but we shouldn’t expect to see them kissing in public anytime soon. Us Weekly reports that Mayer and Perry’s whirlwind romance is officially over, and sources tell the magazine that Perry is "really upset about it." Although, if Katy had only looked back at John's history with women, she would've noticed a familiar pattern: first he loves 'em, then he leaves 'em. Now, let's take a look back at 'em.