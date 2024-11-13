John Krasinski 'Sexiest Man Alive' title outrages Internet trolls

John Krasinski was the talk of the town on Tuesday with the reveal of his new title as People Magazine's 2024 "Sexiest Man Alive."

Krasinski, 45, posed for the yearly campaign on a New York City yellow taxi cab, and joked he had an "immediate blackout" upon hearing he received the coveted title, which had previously been bestowed on Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, Idris Elba and more.

Krasinski's wife of 14 years, actress Emily Blunt, was equally jazzed about the cover and joked she was interested in wallpaper print for their Brooklyn home. "Do we have that on camera? Because that's like a binding contract, I think," Krasinski told People.com. "My children will love that, it won't be weird at all."

The Internet was set off when Krasinski's cover was released, with fans and followers complimenting the choice, while some online trolls wondering how "The Office" actor earned the honor of the year.

"Is this for real?" one fan wrote, while another said, "After the week we just had …."

"What the actual," one user questioned.

"No way," another follower wrote, with one user echoing similar statements, "That's a joke."

"Did all of the other men on Earth die?" another user questioned.

While a number of people were outraged, Krasinski had a fair share of support on his side, too.

"This has to be one of the best decisions ever made," one fan said. Another echoed, "I'm not mad about it, Jim Halpert."

His former "The Office" co-star, Kate Flannery, wrote, "It's about time!"

"John Krasinski is very sexy. Good choice People!!" another fan wrote.

Despite the new title, Krasinski doesn't think much will change at home with his wife and two daughters, Hazel and Violet.

"I think it's going to make me do more household chores," he joked. "After this comes out, she’ll be like, ‘All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home.'"