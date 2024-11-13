Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment

John Krasinski 'Sexiest Man Alive' title outrages Internet trolls

'The Office' star John Krasinski posed shirtless in magazine spread celebrating 2024 title

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines November 13 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines November 13

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

John Krasinski was the talk of the town on Tuesday with the reveal of his new title as People Magazine's 2024 "Sexiest Man Alive."

Krasinski, 45, posed for the yearly campaign on a New York City yellow taxi cab, and joked he had an "immediate blackout" upon hearing he received the coveted title, which had previously been bestowed on Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, Idris Elba and more.

Krasinski's wife of 14 years, actress Emily Blunt, was equally jazzed about the cover and joked she was interested in wallpaper print for their Brooklyn home. "Do we have that on camera? Because that's like a binding contract, I think," Krasinski told People.com. "My children will love that, it won't be weird at all."

The Internet was set off when Krasinski's cover was released, with fans and followers complimenting the choice, while some online trolls wondering how "The Office" actor earned the honor of the year.

JOHN KRASINSKI, EMILY BLUNT GO VIRAL AFTER FANS THINK HE SAID ‘DIVORCE’: 6 TIMES THEY JOKED ABOUT MARRIAGE

Actor John Krasinski starred on The Office and on Sexiest Man Alive cover.

John Krasinski's "Sexiest Man Alive" title was questioned by Internet trolls. (Julian Ungano/ Getty Images)

"Is this for real?" one fan wrote, while another said, "After the week we just had …."

"What the actual," one user questioned.

"No way," another follower wrote, with one user echoing similar statements, "That's a joke."

John Krasinski poses in a T-shirt and jeans for Sexiest Man Alive cover

John Krasinski was crowned People Magazine's 2024 "Sexiest Man Alive." (Julian Ungano)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Did all of the other men on Earth die?" another user questioned. 

While a number of people were outraged, Krasinski had a fair share of support on his side, too.

The Office cast

Krasinski starred in "The Office" from 2005-13. (Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank)

"This has to be one of the best decisions ever made," one fan said. Another echoed, "I'm not mad about it, Jim Halpert."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

His former "The Office" co-star, Kate Flannery, wrote, "It's about time!"

"John Krasinski is very sexy. Good choice People!!" another fan wrote.

Despite the new title, Krasinski doesn't think much will change at home with his wife and two daughters, Hazel and Violet.

Emily Blunt in a white dress on the Oscars carpet with husband John Krasinski

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been married since 2010. They starred in John's film, "A Quiet Place" together in 2020. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"I think it's going to make me do more household chores," he joked. "After this comes out, she’ll be like, ‘All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending