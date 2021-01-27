Oil tycoon grandson John Gilbert Getty's cause of death revealed

John Gilbert Getty died from complications of an accidental overdose, Fox News has learned.

Getty, 52, who is known as the grandson of the oil tycoon and art collector J. Paul Getty, died of "cardiomyopathy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease complicated by fentanyl toxicity," the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday.

His manner of death is listed as an "accident."

Getty, who was also a musician, died on November 20, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. A spokesperson for John's father, Gordon Getty, first announced his death at the time.

"With a heavy heart, Gordon Getty announces the death of his son. John leaves behind his daughter, Ivy Getty, whom he loved beyond measure, and his brothers Peter and Billy. His brother, Andrew, predeceased John. John’s mother, Ann Gilbert Getty, passed this September," the statement read.

The spokesperson described Getty as a "talented musician who loved rock and roll."

John's mother, Ann Gilbert Getty, passed away last September.

John's daughter Ivy also opened up about his death in an emotional tribute on her Instagram account, along with several photos of the two.

"I hate to post something so soon, but people have taken it upon themselves to share the news I wish I could have released myself. I’ll write something better later....my father was awesome- coolest man to ever land on this planet and I will forever be the proudest daughter," Ivy's caption begins.

Ivy continued: "Love you so much Dad....life is cruel sometimes...I have not one, but two guardian angels watching over me now...here are some of my favorite pictures of him (and selfishly a couple of us)."

In 2015, John's brother Andrew Getty died at the age of 47. He was discovered dead on the bathroom floor of a bedroom in his Studio City hillside home on March 31, several days after he was last seen alive.

An autopsy report revealed Andrew died of an ulcer-related hemorrhage, but was also found with a toxic level of methamphetamine in his body. The death was ruled accidental by the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Additionally, prior to Andrew's death, John's cousin, J. Paul Getty III, also a former heir to the oil tycoon, died in 2011 at the age of 54. His cause of death was a stroke.

In 2014, the oil tycoon family's fortune was estimated at $5 billion by Forbes magazine. At the time, it was No. 54 on its list of America's most wealthy.