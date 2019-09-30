John Cena talks effort to help veterans returning from combat keep from committing suicide

WWE star John Cena is sharing how he is giving back to American veterans.

Taking with TV show host Ellen DeGeneres, the grappler said he and FitOps Foundation, sponsored through Performix, would match all donations until Veterans Day up to $1 million to help veterans returning from combat and keep them from committing suicide.

FitOps helps veterans find new purpose as personal trainers. It’s a non-profit organization dedicated to helping former active duty members apply the skills they learned in the military in civilian life.

This summer, Cena spoke about the need of cultivating a community where veterans and those who have served their country get the recognition and appreciation they deserve.

In a panel speech, the "Blockers" actor explained that happiness for a man isn’t always about the machismo element associated with being an “alpha-male,” but the connection he may have to a group of people with a common goal.

“It's a camaraderie that shows the alpha-male, [that] being the alpha-male isn't being a man. Being a man is being comfortable with who you are, looking at that person in the mirror being happy,” said Cena. “Understand that we're all flawed, facing those mistakes and those fears, and having a support system to back you up when you need help. Reach out and say ‘I don't know if I can do this alone.’ — Have people grab that hand, shake it and hold it.”