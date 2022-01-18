Jodie Sweetin engaged to Mescal Wasilewski: 'You're my person'

Jodie Sweetin is officially a bride-to-be.

The "Full House" alum took to Instagram on Monday to share that her partner Mescal Wasilewski proposed. She shared a photo of her and Wasilewski standing close in the outdoors and smiling. In the pic, Sweetin flashes her diamond ring.

The actress shared a Maya Angelou quote in her caption, which reads, "In all the world there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world there is no love for you like mine."

"I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us. Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together," Sweetin's post continues.

Sweetin, who turns 40 on Wednesday, concluded, "I think I'm really gonna like turning 40," with the hashtags #soontobemrs #moreinloveeveryday #happy40thbirthdaytome.

Wasilewski shared the same photo of the couple to his own account to announce the news. His caption reads, "So that happened…"

Celebrities including Candace Cameron Bure, Jeff Ross, Christy Carlson Romano, Eboni K. Williams, and more congratulated Sweetin on her engagement.

Sweetin first revealed her relationship with Wasilewski on Instagram in 2018, sharing a collage of photographs of the pair together and a lengthy caption.

"Find someone who you can share this kind of love with... Someone who doesn’t just show you they love you one day a year. Who isn’t afraid to look silly when they tell you they love you. Who doesn’t judge you for past mistakes, but who wants to build a better future together. Who builds you up and never makes you feel small," Sweetin wrote in part in the caption.

Sweetin's engagement comes just a little over a week since her "Full House" co-star Bob Saget died. Saget's co-stars, including Sweetin, Bure, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, and more, celebrated his life at a funeral service held in Los Angeles on Friday.