Bob Saget's 'Full House' co-star Jodie Sweetin shares how fans can continue his legacy of 'giving to others'

Jodie Sweetin is sharing how fans can carry on Bob Saget's legacy of "giving to others."

Sweetin, 39, took to her Instagram Story on Friday, the same day Saget was laid to rest, to share a donation fund set up by the Scleroderma Research Foundation that Saget was heavily involved in.

"If you'd like to honor @bobsaget today, please think of donating below. Bob worked tirelessly for @srfcure," Sweetin shared to her 2.4 million Instagram followers.

"Please help his legacy of giving to others by donating and sharing," she added.

Scleroderma is the disease that took the life of his sister Gay in 1994. Saget was a tireless advocate for those battling the disease, constantly doing charitable events and working on the Board of the Scleroderma Research Foundation. On multiple occasions, he noted how committed he was to finding a cure after he was personally affected by the disease.

On Friday, the foundation posted about Saget's work, saying they are "incredibly touched as we witness the power of philanthropy to heal."

"People are reaching out to the SRF from across the to world to honor the memory SRF board member, Bob Saget, and his lifelong dedication to raising awareness about scleroderma," SRF wrote in a post.

It continues: "From New Zeleand to Canada to Africa and beyond, over 2,400 generous fans, friends, and patients have donated in Bob's honor to continue his legacy of finding a cure for scleroderma, and hundreds more are creating fundraisers and sharing their stories as a form of advocacy and awareness. If you would like to join our growing community of supporters in honoring Bob's legacy, go to SRFcure.org."

Also on Friday, Sweetin and her "Full House" co-stars Candace Cameron Bure, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Dave Coulier, John Stamos, Lori Loughlin attended a funeral for Saget at Mt. Sinai Memorial Cemetery in Hollywood Hills, California.

According to reports, 300 people attended the ceremony. Comedians including Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and Jeff Ross were in attendance, as were several other stars including John Mayer, Jimmy Kimmel, Kathy Griffin, Stamos' wife Caitlin McHugh, and Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli.

Earlier in the week Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner on "Full House," took to Instagram to share a lengthy note eulogizing her on-screen father.

"There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today. Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was," Sweetin began her statement on Instagram .

She echoed Barber's sentiments on Saget, noting that they never "missed a chance to tell each other, ‘I love you’." She also explained that he helped her discover new music, comedians and much more that shaped her taste in pop culture.

"The hundreds of inside jokes we all had, the kind that only a family knows and that nobody else will ever understand or think is funny. Notes sessions on the show, sitting and laughing all together at the kitchen table on set. He and Dave dancing together at my 13th Birthday party, being ridiculous, as usual. Spending weekends at his house with his daughters when I was young, and having blueberry pancakes," she wrote.

She continued: "Bob was a wonderful human being. A human being that could drive you nuts at times, and he knew it, but who was so genuine that you couldn’t even get that frustrated. Someone who would also call and profusely apologize for at LEAST 15 minutes if he thought he MAY have perhaps said something he shouldn’t have or thought maybe he took a joke too far. He was a genuinely kind spirit who made it through so much in his life, and was most happy when he was helping others."

The actress concluded her statement about Saget's death by dusting off her catchphrase from "Full House."

John Stamos also shared a joint statement on behalf of the cast, writing, "Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family," the tribute to the comedian and actor began.

"Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob."

The Uncle Jesse performer signed the scribe with the names of his fellow co-stars, "John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley and Mary-Kate."

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy and Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.