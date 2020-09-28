Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Babies
Published

Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara welcome first child: a son named River

The actors paid tribute to the ‘Joker’ star’s late brother River Phoenix

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 27Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 27

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Joaquin Phoenix and his fiancée Rooney Mara are officially parents!

The couple recently welcomed a son named River, Russian filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky revealed on Sunday.

Kossakovsky was promoting his documentary “Gunda” at the 2020 Zurich Film Festival. Phoenix, who was the executive producer of the movie, was not in attendance.

'JOKER' STAR JOAQUIN PHOENIX CALLS FOR NY TO RELEASE SOME PRISONERS, CITING CORONAVIRUS

“He just got a baby, by the way, his name was … a beautiful son called River, so he cannot promote it now,” the director said during a Q&A.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix attend the "Mary Magdalene" special screening held at The National Gallery on Feb. 26, 2018 in London.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix attend the "Mary Magdalene" special screening held at The National Gallery on Feb. 26, 2018 in London. (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Phoenix and Mara paid tribute to the “Joker” star’s late older brother, actor River Phoenix, with their newborn’s name. River died in 1993 at age 23 from a drug overdose.

The couple’s baby news comes months after Page Six revealed in May that the actress was pregnant.

Phoenix and Mara first met on the set of their 2013 film “Her,” although they didn’t become romantically involved until they reunited for the 2016 film “Mary Magdalene.”

PRINCE WILLIAM TELLS JOAQUIN PHOENIX HE’S ‘GLAD’ HE DIDN’T WATCH ‘JOKER’ BEFORE BED

Joaquin Phoenix attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 After Party at The Grosvenor House Hotel on Feb. 2, 2020 in London.

Joaquin Phoenix attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 After Party at The Grosvenor House Hotel on Feb. 2, 2020 in London. (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

In July 2019, Us Weekly confirmed the couple was engaged after the “Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” actress was spotted wearing a diamond ring on a few occasions beginning in May.

The pair is notoriously private about their relationship.

Phoenix briefly touched on his adoration for Mara in October 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet,” the Oscar winner told Vanity Fair. “We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked a girl up online.”

On Our Radar

Trending in Entertainment