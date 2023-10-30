Joan Evans, 'On the Loose' actress, dead at 89

"On the Loose" and "Edge of Doom" actress Joan Evans has died at the age of 89.

Evans' son, John Weatherly, confirmed to Fox News Digital that his mother died at her home in Henderson, Nevada, on Oct. 21.

Evans, who was Joan Crawford's goddaughter, rose to fame with her movie roles in the ‘50s. Evans’ parents – Dale Eunson and Katherine Albert – were both screenwriters and penned the 1951 film "On the Loose."

In 1952, Evans starred alongside Esther Williams in the musical "Skirts Ahoy!"

MATTHEW PERRY DEAD AT 54

Evans continued to star in films for the next decade, appearing in "Edge of Doom," "Our Very Own," "Column South" and "No Name on the Bullet."

Evans – who was named after Crawford – was a New York native born in 1934. Evans' mother was a Hollywood reporter for Photoplay magazine, where she often covered Crawford as she rose to fame.

"They were best friends," Evans told Foster Hirsch in an interview in 2013.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

During the interview, Evans recounted a scary moment she had on a film set when she was 14 years old.

She was cast in "Roseanna McCoy," which was produced by Samuel Goldwyn and directed by Nicholas Ray in 1948. While on the set, Ray was filming reshoots when Evans was "accidentally shot very, very seriously" in her arm.

Evans told Hirsch that the gun misfired. She required emergency surgery and was hospitalized.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Evans also shared how she and husband Kirby Weatherly tied the knot. She was invited to a dinner party at Crawford's home when the legendary actress insisted the couple tie the knot that night.

Evans had recently celebrated her 18th birthday and Weatherly was 26 at the time when Crawford called a judge over to her home. Evans and Weatherly said "I do" just after midnight on July 24, 1952.

"The head of publicity at Goldwyn had said to me, ‘Joan, I don’t care what you do, just don’t call me in the middle of the night and tell me you’re married,’" Evans recounted in the interview. "So, I called him in the middle of the night and told him I was married."

According to the star, her parents were very unhappy with Crawford and did not speak to her again. However, Evans remained close to Crawford up until her death in 1977.

"I saw a wonderful, darling friend who was generous to the max to everyone, certainly to me," Evans said. "When I was a little girl, I traveled on the train from New York to California with Joan; now that would bring out the worst in any great actress, [and it didn’t]."

Evans and Weatherly were married until his death on Jan. 1, 2023. At the time of the interview, Evans said their marriage "wasn’t the mistake that my parents foretold."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple share a son, John, and a daughter, Dale. Evans is also survived by her grandson, Chris.