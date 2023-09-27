Joan Collins, 90, admits she’s never had Botox done: ‘I’m needle-phobic’

Joan Collins is au naturel.

The "Dynasty" icon recently revealed she’s never had any cosmetic procedures on her face.

"I’ve had nothing done," the 90-year-old told The Guardian. "I couldn’t do all that. First of all, I’m needle-phobic. It was my mother who told me to moisturize and use night cream."

According to the actress, she avoids the sun as much as possible to protect her features. She advised her daughters to follow suit.

During the interview, the star added that the two questions fans mostly ask her are what her beauty routine is and "Who was the best kisser" out of all the actors she’s worked with.

She responded with "Paul Newman," when referring to kissing in films.

Collins noted that fans have also asked her who her "best lover" was, and she always replies with "My husband."

Collins married Percy Gibson in 2002. The two met in 2000 while Collins starred in a play managed by Gibson's company.

Last year, she gained a lot of buzz for posting pool photos with her husband while the couple enjoyed a winter holiday.

She wore a leopard bathing suit for the occasion, which she later admitted was $28 from Target.

Despite being a millionaire, Collins confessed recently that she enjoys shopping at the big-box retailer.

"I love Target," she admitted to London’s Sunday Times, adding that she is "not averse to buying things" at the store, according to People.

Collins said that the "leopard skin bathing suit" was her last purchase at the chain store.

Collins gained fame as an actress in the 1950s but truly began her career in theater as a child in the 1940s.

She is most known for roles in "Dynasty," "Land of the Pharaohs" and "Empire of the Ants."

Collins also starred in "Pacific Palisades" along with "Guiding Light."