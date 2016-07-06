Jim Carrey's ex-girlfriend left suicide note addressed to him, police docs reveal

New details have emerged about the death of Jim Carrey’s ex-girlfriend, Cathriona White, who committed suicide 10 months ago.

White, 30, overdosed on prescription medications in Sept. 2015, according to autopsy and toxicology results obtained by People magazine. People reports a suicide note addressed to Carrey was found after White’s death.

In the note, she writes about an apparent breakup with the famed actor, though sources claimed to TMZ the two were not fully broken up; they were just taking some time apart.

"I've spent 3 days now in disbelief that you're not here. I can go on brokenhearted and try to put the pieces back. I could, I just don't have the will this time," she wrote in a note police found, according to People. "I'm sorry you felt I wasn't there for you. I tried to give you my best part."

In terms of her funeral, White wrote, "I don't really know about burial or that sort of thing. You are my family so whatever you choose will be fine."

She apologized to Carrey in the note writing, “Please forgive me. I'm just not for this world.”

She signed the note “Dewdrop,” which People reports is an apparent nickname the actor called her.

Carrey, 53, dated White on and off for several years.

