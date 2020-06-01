Jessica Ciencin Henriquez accuses ex Josh Lucas of cheating during COVID-19 pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Jessica Ciencin Henriquez accused her ex-husband, Josh Lucas, of cheating on her during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The duo has had a lot of ups and downs in their relationship since tying the knot in 2012. They filed for divorce two years later and have subsequently tried to reconcile in the years since. Together, they share a son, Noah, 7.

The writer took to Twitter to share a lengthy note in which she called out the “Sweet Home Alabama” actor for seemingly stepping out on her in the midst of the pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS: 5 UNUSUAL WAYS PEOPLE REACTED

“Exes are exes for a reason,” she captioned a note she penned.

“Having a child with someone makes you want to forgive them more than you normally would, it makes you believe they are better than they are,” the note reads. “But it takes a really s--- human to cheat on their partner (correction: now ex partner) in the middle of a pandemic. Thank you for reminding me why I left you in the first place.”

She added: “I deserve better than this. Our son deserves better than this.”

Representatives for Lucas did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

TOP CORONAVIRUS SCAMS TO BE AWARE OF

She concluded her note by acknowledging that it may be poor form to air such things in a public space like Twitter. However, she explained that she hoped her message could resonate with other women going through the same thing.

“And yes, I’m airing this publicly because there are a lot of women accepting much less than they deserve because there are kids in the picture,” she concluded. “You’re not supid for hoping, for believing that people can change. I see you.”

Although her post implies that the duo was trying to reconcile their relationship and had become romantically involved, a source told People that isn’t the case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“They haven’t been together in a long time. They are co-parents and have been doing so since their split in 2014," the source said.