Jessica Chastain 'surprised' about Golden Globe nomination after speaking out about Harvey Weinstein scandal

Jessica Chastain revealed on Monday she was “surprised” about her Golden Globe nomination because she feared her outspoken view on Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct allegations would ruin her career.

Chastain spoke to the New York Times about receiving a Golden Globe nomination for best actress for her role in Aaron Sorkin’s “Molly’s Game” and how it shocked her.

“To be honest, I’m mainly surprised about my nomination,” the 40-year-old actress said. “As an actor, I have a lot of fear, thinking that if I speak my mind, or something that feels like it deviates from the norm as a woman, am I going to be made to disappear in my industry?”

JESSICA CHASTAIN WAS 'WARNED FROM THE BEGINNING' ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN

Chastain said she “immediately started tweeting” after the New York Times article came out detailing the allegations against Weinstein.

“I’ve got a good group of girlfriends on WhatsApp, and I said, ‘I’m really terrified I’m destroying my career right now. I wonder if people will still see me as an actress, and want to work with knowing I have these opinions,’” she said.

She added, “In the way that only good girlfriends can do, they helped me eliminate fear and understand that the only way to change something that’s wrong is to change it, not ignore it. And rather than saying it’s an industry-wide issue, it’s more than that. It’s a society wide issue. We can’t ignore farmworkers or women who have been invisible.”

JESSICA CHASTAIN: HOLLYWOOD IS 'AN INDUSTRY RIFE WITH RACISM, SEXISM AND HOMOPHOBIA'

Chastain has been one of the most vocal Hollywood figures in the sexual harassment scandals plaguing the entertainment industry. The actress tweeted on Oct. 9 she was “warned” about Weinstein “from the beginning.”

“The stories were everywhere. To deny that is to create an environment for it to happen again,” Chastain tweeted.

Though many have praised her for her outspoken views, she has faced some backlash. She revealed on the “Graham Norton Show” that a fellow actor told her to “calm down” with her tweets on the Weinstein scandal, People reported.

“I found that heartbreaking and can only think he didn’t understand the movement that was happening,” she said.