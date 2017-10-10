Jessica Chastain was 'warned from the beginning' about Harvey Weinstein

Jessica Chastain said she was "warned from the beginning" about Harvey Weinstein's alleged inappropriate behavior towards women.

The actress tweeted Monday, "I was warned from the beginning. The stories were everywhere. To deny that is to create an enviornment (sic) for it to happen again."

Famed producer Weinstein was fired from his production company three days after The New York Times published a series of accounts accusing him of decades of sexual harassment.

When a Twitter user asked Chastain why she didn't come forward earlier, she replied, "It wasnt my story to tell. Its the victim's (sic) decision."

Chastain has acted in several Weinstein-backed films including "Lawless" and "The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby," directed by Ned Benson.

She said on Twitter Benson wanted Weinstein as a producer on "Eleanor Rigby."

"Because the director wanted him, even after I spoke against it," Chastain claimed.

She also told a Twitter user who asked her about her Weinstein-backed films, "He bought films that I already made."

The 40-year-old has been busy sharing Weinstein-related media coverage on social media since news of the allegations broke last week. She tweeted at fellow actor Mark Ruffalo "You are a wonderful human" after he tweeted about Weinstein's "disgusting abuse of power." She also retweeted a report about how Russell Crowe and Matt Damon reportedly helped bury a Weinstein exposé from the Times more than 10 years ago. She starred alongside Damon in 2015's "The Martian."