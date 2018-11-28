Jesse Ventura: Donald Trump 'will not have a chance' if I run for president

Jesse Ventura is considering running against President Donald Trump in 2020 — and the former pro wrestler is confident he can deliver a DDT to DJT in the election.

"I haven't made a decision yet because it's a long time off, but if I do do it, rest assured ... If I do do it, Trump will not have a chance," Ventura, 67, told TMZ on Tuesday. "Because for one, Trump knows wrestling — he's participated in two WrestleManias. He knows he can never out-talk a wrestler, and I am the greatest talker wrestling's ever had. So if I go for it, he's history and he knows it."

VIDEO: JESSE VENTURA SAYS TRUMP 'WILL NOT HAVE A CHANCE' AGAINST HIM IN PRESIDENTIAL RUN

As for the former Minnesota governor's platform, "The Body" says, "I'm big into cannabis legalization, I'm also into alternative energy, big. We gotta get away from fossil fuels, we gotta go to the sun [for energy]. It's time. The Greens have shown some interest."

Ventura is also pondering a return to the ring for WrestleMania, which is returning to Minneapolis for 2019.

Flaunting his six-pack, the former WWE star boasted, "I'm 220 pounds, I'm in fighting shape."