Jerry Seinfeld working on a new movie for Netflix

Jerry Seinfeld has a new project in the works.

The comedian is directing and starring in a new film for Netflix, titled "Unfrosted," inspired by his own joke about Pop-Tarts.

Seinfeld previously told Deadline a little about the movie's concept. "Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV, I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness. So we took my Pop-Tart stand-up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie," he teased.

He wrote the script alongside former "Seinfeld" writer Spike Feresten and fellow comedian/writer Barry Marder.

Production will reportedly begin in spring 2022 but well before the project begins, Seinfeld's beloved eponymous sitcom will hit Netflix on October 1.

The "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" emcee signed a content deal with Netflix back in 2017. In 2019, the streaming service announced it will be the new home of all 180 episodes of the legendary sitcom after its deal with Hulu expires.

The new contract means "Seinfeld" co-creators Larry David and Seinfeld stand to take home a pretty penny. A source told The Wrap at the time that the pair could be making between $100 million and $125 million each. A second source claimed that the payday could be "significantly higher."

Netflix's deal with Sony Pictures Television for the global streaming rights to "Seinfeld" was reportedly worth more than $500 million.

"‘Seinfeld’ is the television comedy that all television comedy is measured against," Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said in a statement to The Wrap. "It is as fresh and funny as ever and will be available to the world in 4K for the first time. We can’t wait to welcome Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer to their new global home on Netflix."

"Seinfeld" originally ran from 1989 to 1998 on NBC. It won 10 Emmy Awards and three Golden Globes over the course of its run.