Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Entertainment
Published
Last Update April 12, 2016

Jerry Lewis on end of MDA Telethon: 'They do what they have to do'

By Diana Falzone, | Fox News
close
Jerry Lewis reacts to end of MDA telethonVideo

Jerry Lewis reacts to end of MDA telethon

Longtime telethon host tells FOX411: They do what they have to do

The Muscular Dystrophy Association has decided to end their telethon, famously hosted by comedy legend Jerry Lewis for 61 years straight until 2011.

Lewis told FOX411 at the Friars Club Salute to Joan Collins on Tuesday in New York that he respects their decision to mimic viral video campaigns like the wildly successful Ice Bucket Challenge.

“They do what they have to do and I respect that,” said Lewis.

Lewis, 89, reflected on the telethon’s success.

“After 61 years we raised 2.6 billion dollars,” he said.  “I feel pretty satisfied about the 61 years of constant looking to make children better.”

MDA President Steven M. Derks released a statement May 1st explaining why the telethon has come to an end.

"Last summer's Ice Bucket Challenge once again affirmed for us that today's families, donors, and sponsors are looking to us for new, creative, and organic ways to support our mission,” he said.

Fox News.com Reporter and FOX411 host Diana Falzone covers celebrity news and interviews some of today's top celebrities and newsmakers.  You can follow her on Twitter @dianafalzone.