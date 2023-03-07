Jeremy Renner reveals new show was ‘driving force’ in recovery after near-fatal snowplow accident

While Jeremy Renner continues to make strides and heal after a traumatic snowplow accident, the Marvel actor revealed what has become a "driving force" in his recovery.

His new show, "Rennervations."

"I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought: How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community? And that’s what this show does," said Renner in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it."

"Rennervations" is a four-part series on Disney+ that "embraces Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs," per the series' official press release.

Renner shared a first look at his new show on his Instagram page writing, "We are all so very proud and excited to share with you all finally!!! Love you all".

He also revealed the show will premiere April 12th on Disney+.

The "Hawkeye" star has also kept fans updated on other projects he’s worked on amid his recovery, including "Mayor of Kingstown" on Paramount+. Both shows wrapped production before his tragic New Year’s Day accident.

Although Renner was involved in a near-fatal accident, the "Mayor of Kingstown’s" co-creator Hugh Dillon pointed out that the show was never put on pause.

"That’s the thing about Jeremy. He just doesn’t want anything to get in the way, you know?" Dillon told The Hollywood Reporter.

"He’s a stand-up f---ing dude. He just wants it to rock."

Renner's snowplow accident occurred on Jan. 1 when he was attempting to assist a family member whose vehicle was stuck in the snow, per statements made by authorities. An estimated three feet of snow had fallen during a storm the night before in Reno, where Renner owns a home near Lake Tahoe.

Using his PistenBully, a 14,000-pound snowcat, Renner was able to successfully extricate the vehicle from his driveway. Afterward, he exited the PistenBully and was speaking to the family member when the snowplow began to roll unexpectedly.

When the "Hurt Locker" actor attempted to get back into the PistenBully to stop it from moving, he was "run over" by the massive snow groomer.

Since the accident, Renner has been sharing updates on his recovery process on Instagram with his fans.