'Jeopardy!' seeks TV trivia expansion with celebrity and second-chance tournament spinoffs

"Jeopardy!" fans are in for a treat after the show’s executive producer Michael Davies teased expansions.

"Celebrity Jeopardy!" was first introduced as a spin-off to the game show in 1992 and has since been relaunched. Davies said that there could be a masters league expansion, which would feature the most successful "Jeopardy!" players.

He also mentioned to the New York Times that there could be a spin-off specifically based on sports and pop culture trivia and a tournament for librarians.

"What we really need to develop is the pro-level version of the game," he told the outlet. "It seemed ridiculous to me that we have this sport where every single year we take all of our best players — we take our LeBrons and our Dwyanes — and we switch them all out."

Davies said that he would want to air the potential masters league live, which "makes a lot of my staff nervous," he said.

The franchise has already begun incorporating changes. "Jeopardy!" began filming a Second Chance Tournament, which brings back past contestants for another shot. They have also tweaked the Tournament of Champions.

"I don’t think there’s ever really been a game show that has really listened to its fans the way that ‘Jeopardy!’ is currently doing," Cory Anotado, a game-show journalist who has been a contestant on the show, told the New York Times.

The show’s 39th season premiered on Sept. 12. The show announced that Jennings and Mayim Bialik would take over for the show's longtime host, the late Alex Trebek, in July.

