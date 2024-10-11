'Jeopardy!' references Mayim Bialik in clue 1 year after she was fired

Mayim Bialik made a subtle return to "Jeopardy!" one year after she was let go from the beloved game show.

Earlier this week, the former host was referenced in a clue which grabbed viewer’s attention.

"Jeopardy!" contestant Colleen Kelly chose a $600 clue in the game show category, "TV Coupling." The prompt read, "Sheldon & Amy, pure genius."

MAYIM BIALIK OUT AS HOST OF 'JEOPARDY!,' ACTRESS CONFIRMS

Kelly correctly answered, "What is ‘The Big Bang Theory?'"

The 48-year-old actress portrayed neuroscientist Amy Fowler, who was the love interest of Jim Parsons’ Sheldon Cooper on the popular television series from 2010 until 2019.

"Jeopardy!" fans were quick to comment on the Bialik reference on social media.

"Always gets me when a Big Bang Theory clue comes up in the post-Mayim era," one viewer wrote on Reddit.

Another comment read, "In a few years, they should do a category when the answers are just all Jeopardy hosts, from Art Fleming, to Mayim Bialik, even George Stephanopoulos."

Bialik’s reference comes one year after she was fired from the popular game show.

Last December, Bialik announced she had exited from her hosting duties.

"As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news," she wrote in a statement on her Instagram. "Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy"

"The Big Bang Theory" star added that she was "honored" to have been nominated for an Emmy this year for hosting the show and wrote, "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family."

"For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you," Bialik concluded her post.

A representative for Bialik confirmed her departure to Fox News Digital at the time.

Meanwhile, the official "Jeopardy!" Instagram account additionally shared a statement about Bialik's exit.

"Mayim Bialik has announced she will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of ‘Jeopardy!'," the post read. "We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated ‘Jeopardy!’."

"We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to ‘Jeopardy!’, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials," the statement concluded.

Bialik and Jennings were among the rotating guest hosts of the trivia game show following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek. The television personality, who hosted "Jeopardy!" for a record-breaking 37 seasons, died in November 2020 at the age of 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

In September 2021, Bialik and Jennings were tapped to host the show through the end of season 38 while executives searched for a permanent new host. However, the two were named the permanent alternating co-hosts of "Jeopardy!" in July 2022.

Fox News Digitals' Brie Stimpson and Ashley Hume contributed to this report.