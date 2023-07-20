Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
‘Jeopardy!’ host Ken Jennings leaves fans baffled as he loses game show

Jennings is the highest-earning game show contestant, with over $5 million across several programs

By Elizabeth Stanton | Fox News
Ken Jennings completes 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle after Mayim Bialik blows answer on game show

"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings also told Pat Sajak about funny moments he's had with fans during an appearance on "Wheel of Fortune," in which he was playing to raise money for the charity, the Equal Justice Initiative.

Ken Jennings may be a master at "Jeopardy!" but he’s not unbeatable when it comes to game shows.

The "Jeopardy!" host appeared on this week’s episode of ABC’s "The $100,000 Pyramid," where celebrities team up with contestants to try to guess a word based on their teammate’s clues.

Jennings’ team faced off against comedian and "Sex and the City" star Mario Cantone in two rounds with two different contestants and lost both times.

In one round, the 49-year-old and his partner only got seven words correct.

Ken Jennings on the set of the 100,000 Pyramid

Ken Jennings tried his hand at "The $100,000 Pyramid" game show, but lost both rounds. (ABC/Christopher Willard)

A fan on the Reddit page for "Jeopardy!" flagged the episode for others, writing, "Ken on ‘Pyramid’ today. It was a shocking result too. He actually lost twice to Mario Cantone. I can't believe it."

Another claimed to have been at a taping of "Jeopardy!" where Jennings spoke with the audience about appearing on a previous episode of "Pyramid," and mentioned the result of his matchup with Cantone.

"He told us he had since taped another episode and did not do as well the second time, then swore us to secrecy. I’ve kept the secret until now," the person wrote.

While some were surprised the 74-game and multimillion-dollar winning Jennings lost on a game show, others noted the game was different.

Ken Jennings sits across from a contestant on The $100,000 Pyramid

Ken Jennings with one the contestants on "The $100,000 Pyramid." Players must guess a word based on their partner's clues, but Jennings lost both attempts. (ABC/Christopher Willard)

"It was the luck of the draw. He and his partner in each round chose categories that were slightly trickier. Could have gone either way," a commenter wrote.

Another noted, "Mario is great at this game. It was a very even matchup."

Jennings continues to work on his home turf, hosting "Jeopardy!" on an alternating schedule with Mayim Bialik, who recently took a step back during the writer's strike.

Fans seem to prefer Jennings’ hosting over Bialik and regularly call for him to go full-time.

Ken Jennings in a blue suit with a purple tie behind the Jeopardy! podium

Many fans seem to prefer Ken Jennings' hosting style over Mayim Bialik's. (Christopher Willard/ABC)

"Please make Ken the only permanent host," one user previously begged. "When you were having different people host after Alex passed away I thought she might be a good fit – not so much anymore. I'm 100% team Ken."

