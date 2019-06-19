Ailing ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek gets standing ovation at NHL Awards show

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek received a standing ovation Wednesday night during his appearance at the NHL Awards show in Las Vegas.

Trebek, 78, was there to present the Hart Trophy for the league's most valuable player. It marked one of the Ontario native's first public appearances since announcing his battle with pancreatic cancer.

“If anyone deserves a standing ovation, it’s Alex Trebek!” read a post from the league's "NHL GIFs" Twitter account.

Trebek presented the Hart Trophy to Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, whose 128 points this season were the highest in the NHL since the mid-1990s. The award is named for Cecil Hart, a longtime coach of the Montreal Canadiens.

Kucherov also won the Ted Lindsay Award as the best player, according to a vote of his fellow pros. That trophy is named for the Hall of Fame player for the Detroit Red Wings, who died earlier this year.

Other big winners from the night including New York Islanders goalie Robin Lehner, who won the Masterton Trophy for perseverance, Lighting goalie Andrew Vasilevskiy, won the Vezina Trophy, and St. Louis Blues forward Ryan O’Reilly, who received the Frank Selke Trophy as top defensive forward.

Trebek’s big moment came after “Jeopardy!” champ James Holzhauer, a Las Vegas resident, announced earlier he would make a special donation to a local charity walk in Illinois to raise money to find a cure for pancreatic cancer.

