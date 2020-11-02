Jennifer Lopez channels Madonna in ‘Like A Virgin’ music video for Halloween costume

Jennifer Lopez dressed up as fellow pop star Madonna for Halloween.

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer looked like the Queen of Pop from the iconic “Like A Virgin” music video.

Lopez, 51, did her hair ‘80s style, wore a white bustier, a long tulle skirt and white heels.

The “Hustlers” star completed the look with white lace gloves, several pieces of pearl jewelry, a cross necklace and a belt that said “Boy Toy.”

Lopez shared several photos of the night captioned with lyrics from “Like A Virgin.” such as “I made it through the wilderness” and “didn’t know how lost I was until I found you.”

Her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, went along with the ‘80s icons theme and dressed up as Bruce Springsteen.

Rodriguez, 45, wore a sleeveless jean vest and a bandana on his head, neck and wrist, just like The Boss.

Ironically, the former MLB player had an affair with Madonna, 62, while married to his ex-wife Cynthia, per the New York Post.

"Madonna, really? Pretty sure I'll never dress up as my man's ex girlfriend," one person commented on Rodriguez's Instagram post.

Another said, "NO YOU GUYS JUST DID NOT I-."

The rest of the comments were overwhelmingly positive.

"YALLL WON HALLOWEEN ! killed it !!!" one fan wrote.

Another fan added: "WOW! you both look so stunning! my fav JROD picture ❤️."