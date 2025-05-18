Jennifer Lawrence was five months pregnant while filming movie about woman experiencing postpartum psychosis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lawrence's whole world changed after becoming a mom.

The 34-year-old actress – who is currently promoting her upcoming film, "If I Die," at the Cannes Film Festival in France — opened up about her "isolating" postpartum journey and the emotional toll it took to film the movie while five months pregnant with her second child.

"As a mother, it was really hard to separate what I would do as opposed to what she would do. And it was just heartbreaking," Lawrence, whose character experiences psychosis after the birth of her child, said during a press conference, per Variety. "I had just had my firstborn, and there’s not really anything like postpartum. It’s extremely isolating, which is so interesting. When [director] Lynne [Ramsay] moves this couple into Montana, she doesn’t have a community. She doesn’t have her people. But the truth is, extreme anxiety and extreme depression is isolating, no matter where you are. You feel like an alien."

Lawrence, who revealed she was five months pregnant with her second child while filming the movie, which also stars Robert Pattinson, said becoming a mom changed her in ways she never imagined.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE STUNNED BY WARDROBE MALFUNCTION DURING HOLIDAY CELEBRATION

"Having children changes everything. It changes your whole life. It’s brutal and incredible," she said.. "So not only do they go into every decision of if I’m working, where I’m working, when I’m working, they’ve taught me — I mean, I didn’t know that I could feel so much and my job has a lot to do with emotion. It’s almost like feeling a blister or something — like, so sensitive. So they’ve changed my life, obviously, for the best and they’ve changed me creatively. I highly recommend having kids if you want to be an actor."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Discussing the hardest day on set, Lawrence said it included one of many sex scenes.

"The day before our first day, Lynne showed Rob and I a scene from ‘If’ and these characters are attacking each other like tigers. And she said, ‘You’ll do it naked, yeah?’ And we’re like ‘Oh, OK,'" Lawrence said. "And that was the first day on set."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Pattinson, who also became a parent last year, admitted that "trying to figure out what your role in the relationship is afterwards is incredibly difficult."

"Like he’s just a guy. He doesn’t seem to be the guy who is looking at TikTok reels of parenting and stuff," he said of his character. "He’s just kind of hoping the relationship will go back to what it was and not understanding why this is happening to them, why this intruder has entered this relationship. I guess it’s a fear that everyone has as soon as they have a kid."