Jennifer Garner reveals Mark Ruffalo almost quit '13 Going on 30' due to dance scene: 'He hated the rehearsal'

Mark Ruffalo almost danced his way out of "13 Going on 30."

Jennifer Garner recently appeared on theSkimm, where she opened up about the 2004 rom-com and revealed that Ruffalo wanted to drop out of the film due to some challenging choreography for one scene.

"We started to learn the dance," Garner, 48, prefaced the story. "Our first rehearsal, I think it was Mark and Judy [Greer] and me, and Judy and I were both dancers growing up and poor Mark didn't know that."

Fans of the hit movie remember that the famous dance scene features a plethora of partygoers who moved in lockstep to Michael Jackson’s "Thriller."

"[Ruffalo] came in and he hated the rehearsal process so much, he almost dropped out," Garner added.

Though Ruffalo, 53, was not a fan of the choreography, the "Avengers" star ultimately nailed the dance routine and the film went on to be a major box office success — earning a total of $96.5 million worldwide.

Garner and Ruffalo are set to reunite on-screen for the film, "The Adam Project" — their first film together since "13 Going on 30." The two will star alongside Ruffalo’s fellow Marvel cohorts Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana in the upcoming sci-fi flick.

In an appearance on "Good Morning America," Garner spoke on "The Adam Project" and noted that it was "wonderful" to reunite with Ruffalo.

"It was wonderful," Garner stated. "We were playing a married couple and we just had this instant comfort and obviously there's just such a connection and a warmth. It was actually a really beautiful experience to revisit that relationship."