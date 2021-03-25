Jennifer Garner shares some frustrations she's experienced as a mom: 'Sometimes you just have to walk away'

Jennifer Garner is getting candid about a few of the frustrations that come with being a mom.

The actress, whose new movie "Yes Day" hit Netflix this month, is often viewed by fans as a relatable parent. A peek at her social media shows the single mother of three navigating life at home while running her baby food company, Once Upon a Farm, and oftentimes she gives fans an inside look with hilarious cooking segments posted to Instagram.

The "13 Going on 30" alum shares son Samuel, 9, and daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. Speaking to People magazine for this week's cover story, she shared some examples of things kids do that can be irritating as a parent.

"Kids who ignore you when you talk to them five times in a row. When they're mean to each other. Or when they won't try and they just like, lay on the floor," she said. "And then I realize I basically do the same thing. I mean, sometimes you just have to walk away from your kids. You don't even have to announce it. Or you just say, 'Oops. Hold on. I think somebody's calling me in the other room.' You just have to get away."

Garner appears to be happy-go-lucky in her career and personal life, but she admitted the last year spent quarantining amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has come with some difficulties.

"I don't know that I've stayed positive the whole time," she shared. "I think I've had a couple of temper tantrums. And I hope [my kids] have too. I think you have to. It's like, have your feelings. But there's so much to be grateful for."

"Yes Day" follows two parents who grant their children the opportunity to make the rules for just one day out of the year. People notes that this is an annual tradition in her own home.

Speaking of what she'd like for her own special day, Garner admitted she'd start the day with icecream, or have brunch with friends.

"I would probably go to this little café, Huckleberry, and have the green eggs and ham there, which is this prosciutto and pesto and homemade English muffin. Great cappuccino, a few close girlfriends. There'd be a fun group workout. Probably a walk. Enjoy a beautiful sky. With lots of talking and then probably mix in some kid time. We all just need an adventure," she shared.

Earlier this month, Garner appeared on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, where she discussed how her body transformed after her pregnancies and why she'll never be one of those mothers whose bodies are able to "bounce back."

"There are some incredible women whose bodies just, no matter how many babies they have, they bounce right back to that slim-hipped, no stomach," she said via People magazine. "It's incredible. I have so many girlfriends who have that physique, and I'm so happy for them. I am not one of them. That is not my gig."

"I can be really fit and I will still look like a woman who's had three babies, and I always will," she said.